Josh Key ends long wait for a goal to earn 10-man Exeter a draw at Harrogate

Ten-man Exeter drew 1-1 at Harrogate after midfielder Josh Key ended his 48-game goal drought.

Key struck in the 78th minute after home striker Jack Muldoon’s penalty – his first goal of the season – had sent Simon Weaver’s men into the interval in front and with a numerical advantage as midfielder Harry Kite saw red after conceding the spot-kick.

Harrogate midfielder Alex Pattison was always a threat during the opening 45 minutes and, having had one of his positive forward bursts halted by a cautioned Kite midway through the first half, he was tripped by the same player inches inside the penalty box in the 42nd minute.

Kite was subsequently shown a second yellow and Muldoon drilled the spot kick into Cameron Dawson’s bottom-right corner to give the hosts the lead in the Sky Bet League Two contest.

The Grecians gained a reward for some determined industry, though, when Key rode a Pattison challenge in the penalty box to crash an eight-yard leveller in off the crossbar following a right-wing raid by Jevani Brown.

Both teams could have then grabbed a winner late on but Alex Hartridge missed the target with a free header and Muldoon also shot wide in front of the visitors’ goal.