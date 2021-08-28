Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Josh Key ends long wait for a goal to earn 10-man Exeter a draw at Harrogate

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.15pm
Josh Key earned Exeter a point (Tim Markland/PA)
Ten-man Exeter drew 1-1 at Harrogate after midfielder Josh Key ended his 48-game goal drought.

Key struck in the 78th minute after home striker Jack Muldoon’s penalty – his first goal of the season – had sent Simon Weaver’s men into the interval in front and with a numerical advantage as midfielder Harry Kite saw red after conceding the spot-kick.

Harrogate midfielder Alex Pattison was always a threat during the opening 45 minutes and, having had one of his positive forward bursts halted by a cautioned Kite midway through the first half, he was tripped by the same player inches inside the penalty box in the 42nd minute.

Kite was subsequently shown a second yellow and Muldoon drilled the spot kick into Cameron Dawson’s bottom-right corner to give the hosts the lead in the Sky Bet League Two contest.

The Grecians gained a reward for some determined industry, though, when Key rode a Pattison challenge in the penalty box to crash an eight-yard leveller in off the crossbar following a right-wing raid by Jevani Brown.

Both teams could have then grabbed a winner late on but Alex Hartridge missed the target with a free header and Muldoon also shot wide in front of the visitors’ goal.

