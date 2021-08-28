Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Dagenham hit top spot with 4-2 win over Bromley

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.17pm
Myles Weston was on the score sheet for Dagenham in their win against Bromley (Joe Giddens/PA)
Myles Weston was on the score sheet for Dagenham in their win against Bromley (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dagenham are the early-season leaders in the National League after a comfortable 4-2 victory against Bromley saw them make it two wins from their opening two matches.

The Daggers, many people’s idea of promotion dark horses this season, fell behind after seven minutes when Byron Webster headed home Louis Dennis’ free-kick.

Josh Walker tapped home a low cross by Sam Ling late in the first half to send the team into the break level.

The hosts were dominant in the second half and put their opponents to the sword with three goals, but not before Michael Cheek saw his header hit a post for Bromley.

Paul McCallum turned in a Myles Weston cross just after the hour to fire Dagenham ahead before Matt Robinson’s curling effort extended the advantage after 72 minutes.

Weston added a fourth for the hosts with a superb solo run and finish four minutes from time before Cheek’s consolation reply for Bromley in injury time.

