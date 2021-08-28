Tyreece Simpson’s first Swindon goal earns victory over Mansfield

Tyreece Simpson’s first goal for Swindon earned Ben Garner his maiden home win as Robins boss with a 1-0 triumph over Mansfield.

Simpson broke his duck on the hour when he swept in a low cross from the left by Jonny Williams, who had only just been introduced as a substitute.

Mansfield thought they had drawn level with a Tyrese Sinclair free-kick that the Stags felt crossed the line, but the assistant referee on that side disagreed.

A tepid first half was followed by an electric start to the second, with Rob Hunt going close for the hosts when he saw his sliding effort brilliantly saved by Nathan Bishop.

The away side had a glorious opportunity of their own seconds later but they squandered a two-on-one.

Oliver Hawkins broke free of the defence and had the choice between shooting or squaring for the supporting Danny Johnson for an easy tap-in.

Hawkins opted for the pass but he overhit it which led to Swindon being able to recover and Johnson’s shot was blocked on the line.

It proved a costly miss as Simpson secured victory for the home side, who now boast 10 points from their opening five games.