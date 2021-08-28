Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Sheffield Wednesday slip to first League One loss after Dennis Adeniran own goal

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.22pm
Morecambe hosted Sheffield Wednesday (Tim Markland/PA)
Morecambe hosted Sheffield Wednesday (Tim Markland/PA)

A Dennis Adeniran own goal gave League One new boys Morecambe a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the Mazuma Stadium.

In front of a record stadium attendance of 5,481, Adeniran was credited with the goal on 63 minutes after a Shane McLoughlin corner was flicked on by Sam Lavelle with the Owls midfielder unfortunate to turn the ball past his own keeper.

Morecambe started well with top scorer Cole Stockton forcing Bailey Peacock-Farrell into a good low save from a long range free-kick that zipped underneath the Wednesday wall.

From there the Owls began to look the more threatening with Jaden Brown inches away from converting a Barry Bannan cross and Callum Paterson heading a Bannan corner wide.

George Byers hit the post for the visitors on 49 minutes and Lee Gregory volleyed over after a superb turn in the box before the Owls’ striker saw a shot well saved by Jokull Andresson.

But Adeniran’s unfortunate moment ensured the Owls slipped to their first League One defeat of the season.

