Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ross Stewart nets twice as Sunderland see off Wycombe

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.24pm
Ross Stewart bagged a brace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ross Stewart bagged a brace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A brace from Ross Stewart helped Sunderland beat Wycombe 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

The striker scored the first before an Elliot Embleton goal put the Black Cats 2-0 up at half-time.

Stewart pounced late in the second half to secure the three points before David Wheeler grabbed a consolation late on for the visitors.

Wycombe started the League One game brightly Sunderland’s defence were able to soak up the pressure.

And Sunderland took the lead in the 14th minute after a spell of possession saw Embleton come down the right and cross for Stewart to head past David Stockdale and score his third goal this season.

The hosts doubled their lead four minutes later when Embleton got the ball outside the box and curled past Stockdale into the top left-hand corner.

Sunderland were on the hunt for their third in the second half and came close when Carl Winchester had a chance from the right side of the box but was denied by Stockdale.

Wycombe also had chances, with Josh Scowen’s dangerous ball into the box cleared before Sam Vokes saw his header was collected by home goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland quickly responded at the other end of the pitch with Dennis Cirkin’s long-range effort just going wide of a post.

Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa tried to set up Daryl Horgan, whose shot flew wide, and had a chance of his own minutes later which Patterson saved.

Sunderland got their third with seven minutes left when Stewart burst down the left and fired the ball home.

The visitors scored in stoppage time when Wheeler found the net from long-range, but the contest had long since been decided.

