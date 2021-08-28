Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hull end losing run with draw against Bournemouth

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.24pm
Hull and Bournemouth settled for a point (Mark kerton/PA)
Hull ended a run of three consecutive Championship defeats with a goalless draw against Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium.

The home side showed real improvement in their performance against a side that will no doubt be pushing for promotion come the end of the season, and they were indebted to goalkeeper Matt Ingram for making two first-class saves in the opening period.

Both sides had chances to win the game, but Scott Parker will probably welcome the point more than Grant McCann after Greg Docherty rattled the crossbar in the second half before Ingram’s moment of madness almost gifted Dominic Solanke a clear chance, but he recovered to atone for his error.

Hull started well and could have been ahead in the opening two minutes through Keane Lewis-Potter. His effort deflected just over, but it wouldn’t have counted with the linesman’s flag belatedly being raised.

The Tigers looked comfortable in the opening stages of the match, but in the 15th minute a misplaced pass from Ryan Longman forced Callum Elder to put the ball behind for a corner.

From the resulting set-piece, Solanke headed goalwards only for Ingram to deny the Bournemouth striker from point-blank range to keep the score goalless.

Solanke was proving to be a handful and shrugged Jacob Greaves off easily to strike for goal, but Ingram again stood firm before Tom Huddlestone hooked the ball clear with 33 minutes gone.

Hull’s best chance came just before half-time. Elder put Docherty through, but his cross was cleared well by Jordan Zemura with Tyler Smith lurking just behind on his debut for the Tigers.

Lewis-Potter gave Jack Stacey a headache down the left side and won a free-kick in stoppage time, but Bournemouth cleared their lines with the score 0-0 at half-time.

Bournemouth started the second half brighter, but it was Hull who nearly went ahead early in the second period. Lewie Coyle’s cross was met by Docherty, but his header hit the bar and bounced to safety.

Not long after, Ingram nearly cost his team a goal with an under hit pass out from the back but recovered well to save from Solanke.

Both sides tried to carve out opportunities, but it was the home side who went close a few minutes from time. Randell Williams’ effort from the edge of the area following a counter-attack just flashed past the far post.

With time running out, it seemed inevitable that the game would finish goalless – and so it proved to be, with Lewis-Potter unable to get on the end of Huddlestone’s free-kick just before the final whistle blew.

