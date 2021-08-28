Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle score as leaders Hibernian beat lowly Livingston

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.26pm Updated: August 28 2021, 5.46pm
Kevin Nisbet broke the deadlock for Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle netted second-half goals as Hibernian saw off bottom-of-the-table Livingston to remain top of the cinch Premiership.

Scotland striker Nisbet returned to the side after missing last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Dundee and he notched his first league goal of the season before in-form Australia winger Boyle sealed victory late on.

The result – on a day when a sun-kissed Easter Road hosted its first match with an unrestricted capacity since March 2020 – left Livingston still looking for their first point of the campaign.

The addition of Nisbet was the only tweak to the Hibs team that started last weekend, with midfielder Alex Gogic dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

There were two changes to the Livingston side defeated by Motherwell last time out as James Penrice and former Hibs midfielder Andrew Shinnie came in for Jackson Longridge and Scott Pittman.

There was no place in the squad for new signing Stephane Omeonga, who is due to join up with the Lions after the international break.

The visitors had the first opening of the match in the fifth minute when striker Bruce Anderson flashed a shot just wide from 15 yards out after being set up by Shinnie.

Hibs threatened in the 10th minute after Boyle nicked the ball off Jack Fitzwater on the right, but the winger sliced his angled shot high and wide as he burst into the box.

The hosts had another opportunity three minutes later after more good work by Boyle to set up James Scott but the on-loan Hull City attacker – making his home debut – was denied by a superb challenge from Fitzwater on the edge of the six-yard box.

The Livingston defender then made another vital intervention to turn Nisbet’s shot behind for a corner after the Hibs striker had been set up by Boyle just after the half-hour mark.

After being frustrated throughout the first half, the hosts made the breakthrough in the 51st minute when Nisbet received a pass from Paul McGinn, then turned and fired a clinical low shot beyond Max Stryjek from 12 yards out.

Livingston rarely looked like finding a way back into the game before the lively Boyle sealed the win when he ran on to a pass from substitute Scott Allan and lifted the ball over the visiting goalkeeper from a tight angle inside the six-yard box.

