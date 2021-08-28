Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

James Henry scores hat-trick as Oxford brush aside Lincoln

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.26pm
James Henry scored three times for Oxford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
James Henry hit a hat-trick as Oxford beat injury-hit Lincoln 3-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

The midfielder struck with superb right-footed efforts from outside the area in the 12th and 24th minutes.

He then completed his treble with a 73rd-minute penalty, sending Josh Griffiths the wrong way after Lewis Montsma fouled Matty Taylor.

Henry, who had scored the only goal in Oxford’s previous home game against Crewe, fired into the top corner following Jordan Thornley’s strong run.

He doubled the lead with another accurate 20-yard shot after working the ball out of his feet in a tight area.

Oxford were not shy in having shots. Gavin Whyte struck a low 20-yarder early on, which Griffiths saved on his knees.

Cameron Brannagan fired in another fizzer from outside the area that Griffiths parried.

Adam Jackson headed a corner against the bar for the Imps, who grabbed an 87th-minute consolation when Anthony Scully converted from the spot after Sam Winnall fouled Ted Bishop in the box.

