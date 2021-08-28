Partick Thistle bounce back in style with win over Morton

Partick Thistle immediately returned to winning ways following their slip-up at Arbroath with a convincing 3-0 victory over Greenock Morton at Firhill.

Thistle were beaten 3-1 by the Red Lichties last time out but made it three wins out of four in the cinch Championship after brushing aside Morton.

Kevin Holt opened the scoring after just nine minutes when he headed home Kyle Turner’s corner and it could have been two moments later only for Jack Hamilton to produce a fine save to deny Scott Tiffoney.

It was 2-0 in the 47th minute though, Tiffoney laying off Richard Foster’s ball forward to Zak Rudden who slammed his shot past Hamilton.

The points were then wrapped up eight minutes later when Turner, who moments before had brought another save out of Hamilton, floated in a corner which Brian Graham headed in for his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.