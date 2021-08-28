Sport John McAtee gives Grimsby opening National League win over Weymouth By Press Association August 28 2021, 5.29pm Grimsby beat Eastliegh 2-0 (Bradley Collyer/PA) John McAtee’s second-half goal gave Grimsby a 1-0 win over Weymouth in their National League opener. Grimsby dominated the first half and McAtee had an early chance but sent his shot over the crossbar. Shortly before half-time McAtee threaded the ball through to Erico Sousa but the Portuguese could not find the finish. But with 15 minutes remaining McAtee was slipped in by Lenell John-Lewis and slotted the ball past Weymouth keeper Ross Fitzsimons. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier John Rooney goal proves decisive as Stockport win at Southend Frankie McAvoy says Preston ‘stood up to be counted’ in cup win over Morecambe John Coleman demands more from Accrington following narrow win over Crewe Shrimpers start National League campaign with a win at 10-man King’s Lynn