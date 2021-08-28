Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Jamie Proctor nets four-minute brace as Port Vale see off leaders Forest Green

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.31pm
Former Rotherham striker Jamie Proctor netted a brace for Port Vale (Richard Sellers/PA)
Former Rotherham striker Jamie Proctor netted a brace for Port Vale (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jamie Proctor scored a quick-fire first-half brace as Port Vale claimed their first League Two victory of the season to end leaders Forest Green’s winning start to the campaign.

Summer-signing Proctor opened his league account for Vale in the sixth minute when he was fed by co-striker James Wilson to the right of goal and sent a 12-yard side-footed effort into the far corner.

Just three minutes later he grabbed his second.

Ben Garrity sent a low ball across the face of goal and goalkeeper Luke McGee fumbled it into the path of Proctor who tapped in from close range.

Garrity should have added a third in the 53rd minute after darting into the area, but McGee did well to turn the midfielder’s low 14-yard strike past his left post.

Proctor came close to claiming a hat-trick 10 minutes later, but McGee pushed his low long-range effort safely behind.

League leaders Rovers looked out of sorts and only really threatened in the last five minutes when substitute Jake Young fired wide and skipper Jamille Matt nodded a chance over.

