Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Charlton off and running with win against Crewe

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.31pm
Diallang Jaiyesimi (right) celebrates scoring Charlton’s opener (Steven Paston/PA)
Diallang Jaiyesimi (right) celebrates scoring Charlton’s opener (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlton finally claimed their first win of the Sky Bet League One season at the fifth time of asking with a 2-0 win over Crewe at The Valley.

There was not much to separate the two sides through a cagey opening half-hour, but it was the Addicks who broke the deadlock after 36 minutes when Diallang Jaiyesimi nipped in front of the Alex defence to head home.

Suddenly in the mood, Charlton doubled their lead in the 41st minute as Jayden Stockley rounded the goalkeeper and slid the ball home to finish a lightning counter-attack.

Nigel Adkins’ side continued to dominate after the break and Chris Gunter almost added a third with a 25-yard volley that rose just over the crossbar before Conor Washington and Stockley each forced smart saves from goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen.

Crewe did have a chance to get back into the game in the 78th minute when Chris Porter saw his header cleared off the line by Albie Morgan, but Charlton held out relatively comfortably.

