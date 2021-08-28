Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Saidou Khan nets on full debut as Chesterfield beat Wealdstone

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.33pm
Chesterfield made it two wins from their opening two matches with a 2-0 victory against Wealdstone (Rui Vieira/PA)
Chesterfield made it two wins from their opening two matches with a 2-0 victory against Wealdstone (Rui Vieira/PA)

Saidou Khan marked his full debut for Chesterfield with a goal as the Spireites got their home campaign underway with a 2-0 win against Wealdstone.

The summer singing from Dagenham took just five minutes to get on the scoresheet, firing the ball in from the edge of the box on the angle.

Wealdstone goalkeeper George Wickens will be disappointed after being beaten at his near post but he made amends shortly afterwards with a solid save to deny Danny Rowe.

Goalscorer Khan was replaced in midfield at half-time by Jak McCourt after suffering a head injury just before the break.

Craig Fasanmade came close to an equaliser for the visitors early in the second half but his header was just over the crossbar.

The Spireites made sure of all three points after 81 minutes when George Carline headed in at the far post following a corner.

