Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Jamal Fyfield header clinches Boreham Wood win over Aldershot

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.38pm
Jamal Fyfield (right) scored the winner for Boreham Wood (PA Wire)
Jamal Fyfield’s header gave Boreham Wood a 1-0 home win against Aldershot.

Fyfield was on hand to nod in Frankie Raymond’s corner in the 65th minute and it was enough to give the hosts a second victory from their opening two matches this season.

The Shots had the best chance of a tight first half but Kodi Lyons-Foster was unable to direct his close-range header on target.

The hosts should have taken the lead just before the hour mark but Scott Boden’s effort was brilliantly saved by Mitch Walker.

However, there was little the goalkeeper could do shortly afterwards as Fyfield pounced to score what proved to be the winning goal.

