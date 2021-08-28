Callum Lang grabs winner as Wigan edge out Portsmouth

Callum Lang’s 78th-minute strike was the difference as Wigan edged fellow Sky Bet League One high-flyers Portsmouth at the DW Stadium.

Chances were at a premium in an entertaining first half with defences on top.

Wigan had a big shout for a penalty turned down after Jordan Jones was sent tumbling in the Pompey area before Ronan Curtis tested Ben Amos at the other end with a stinging strike.

The home side started the second period in sloppy fashion, with the visitors twice being invited to drive towards the Wigan box and threaten the goal.

However, they were stopped in their tracks by two perfectly-executed sliding challenges from Tom Naylor and Jack Whatmough, who both left Fratton Park for Wigan in the summer.

Curtis squandered another chance when he headed over from a good position.

And Wigan made him pay when substitute James McClean fed left-back Tom Pearce, whose deep cross was well controlled and then fired home by Lang.