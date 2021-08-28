Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Callum Lang grabs winner as Wigan edge out Portsmouth

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.46pm
Callum Lang scored the Wigan winner (Richard Sellers/PA).
Callum Lang scored the Wigan winner (Richard Sellers/PA).

Callum Lang’s 78th-minute strike was the difference as Wigan edged fellow Sky Bet League One high-flyers Portsmouth at the DW Stadium.

Chances were at a premium in an entertaining first half with defences on top.

Wigan had a big shout for a penalty turned down after Jordan Jones was sent tumbling in the Pompey area before Ronan Curtis tested Ben Amos at the other end with a stinging strike.

The home side started the second period in sloppy fashion, with the visitors twice being invited to drive towards the Wigan box and threaten the goal.

However, they were stopped in their tracks by two perfectly-executed sliding challenges from Tom Naylor and Jack Whatmough, who both left Fratton Park for Wigan in the summer.

Curtis squandered another chance when he headed over from a good position.

And Wigan made him pay when substitute James McClean fed left-back Tom Pearce, whose deep cross was well controlled and then fired home by Lang.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier