Sport Kyle Wootton denies 10-man Torquay By Press Association August 28 2021, 5.53pm Kyle Wootton headed home Notts County's second-half equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA) Kyle Wootton's second-half header rescued Notts County a point in a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Torquay. Wootton headed home Adam Chicksen's cross in the 69th minute to cancel out Danny Wright's first-half header for the visitors. County made a bright start and struck a post in the 10th minute through Ruben Rodrigues' effort. Torquay were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Ali Omar was shown a straight red card for hauling down Wootton. The visitors edged ahead through Wright's header eight minutes before the break before Wootton got ahead of his marker to nod home a 69th-minute equaliser.