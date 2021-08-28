Scott Parker felt Bournemouth did enough to beat Hull

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was left frustrated by the goalless draw with Hull, believing his side created more than enough chances to win the game.

The Cherries had three clear opportunities at goal, the best coming for Dominic Solanke and Emiliano Marcondes, but home keeper Matt Ingram kept the visitors at bay with some important saves.

“We huffed and puffed and had big chances,” Parker said.

“I thought we defended very well. We just didn’t get our noses in front – it’s a game we created enough to win it, but it was not to be.

“We did enough to win the game. Massive chances in there and they should be put away. Just wasn’t meant to be today.

“We altered the midfield a little bit as the game went on. Endeavour was there, clean sheet is a positive – considering where we are, onwards and upwards hopefully”.

When asked about the transfer window, Parker said they were close to some signings.

“We are close with a couple of things,” he said. “I can’t wait until it shuts to be honest with you!”

In contrast, Hull manager Grant McCann was positive about his side’s performance after they ended a three-match losing run in the Championship.

“We’ve got to respect the point,” the Northern Irishman said. “We’ve engineered the best chance of the game and on another day, it goes in.”

McCann was referring to Greg Docherty’s header that hit the bar in the second half, and admitted that City did gift the visitors some chances to win the game.

“Docherty was excellent and he deserved a goal,” McCann added. “We knew he would get better (after catching Covid-19 in pre-season).

“We limited them to chances that we gave them. We dealt with them well.

“I thought we got better as the game went on. We’ll respect the point and now we can get back some of our injured players.”

McCann was quick to sing the praises of young Josh Hinds, who made his first-team debut against the Cherries.

“The debut for Josh Hinds – he got a round of applause for that in the changing rooms,” he said.

“Josh has been training well and he deserves his chance. There is interest in (Tom) Eaves – we love him as a person and a player, and its down to him to fight his way back in.”

McCann was also quick to praise Tyler Smith, who made his debut for the Tigers.

He said: “We like to have that fluid movement, someone who can play anywhere in a three. He just tired towards the end because of a lack of game time.

“We’re trying to bring more in, you’ll have to wait and see.”