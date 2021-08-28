Stephen Robinson hails win over Sheff Wed as ‘brilliant day’ for Morecambe

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said his side’s 1-0 victory over early League One pacesetters Sheffield Wednesday was a “brilliant day” for the club.

In front of a record Mazuma Stadium crowd, a Dennis Adeniran own goal just after the hour gave the Shrimps the points as they shocked the Owls.

Robinson said: “I thought we got what we deserved and in the end it was a brilliant day for the club.

“It’s a strange game football because I thought we were excellent in the last three games and got nothing from them but today I had to have some harsh words for the lads at half-time because I actually thought that was as bad as we have played in the first 45 minutes this season.

“We didn’t press properly and there were too many gaps between our lines but we were able to make some changes and we were much better in the last 30 minutes and could have won by more on the break.

“It was a fantastic result and I thought we earned it because they didn’t cut us open and we defended well while passing the ball better than we had in the first hour.”

The vital moment came on 63 minutes when Adeniran diverted the ball into his own goal after a dangerous Adam Phillips corner was flicked on by Sam Lavelle to give the Shrimps a famous win.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore said his side lacked a clinical touch in front of goal.

He said: “It is hard to take because the one area we have been dominating has been scoring goals but we didn’t do that today and I told the players that we will have to learn from that.

“We did create chances and we dominated the game but we weren’t ruthless enough and you have to be that way because if we get the first goal they have to come out of the traps and give us extra space.

“At 0-0 they were always in the game and they scored just after putting an extra defender on and they were able to close the game down and credit to them for doing that.

“I don’t feel I can be too critical of the players but teams will play like that against us this year and we have to learn from it.”