Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Daniel Powell grabs late debut equaliser to salvage point for Barnet

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 6.16pm
Former Crewe forward Daniel Powell scored on his debut for Barnet (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Crewe forward Daniel Powell scored on his debut for Barnet (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Crewe forward Daniel Powell scored on his debut to earn Barnet a 1-1 draw at Solihull Moors.

Powell, who signed a two-year contract with the Bees earlier this month, fired home a late equaliser after Andrew Dallas had given Solihull a half-time lead.

Solihull went close to taking the lead through Joe Sbarra’s deflected shot before Dallas broke the deadlock with his first league goal for the club as the interval approached.

Dallas latched on to defender Callum Howe’s ball over the top and poked the ball home beneath Bees goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

Solihull’s Harry Boyes, on loan from Sheffield United then forced Sargeant into a flying save.

But Barnet hit back in the 80th minute when Powell held off a defender after collecting a low cross into the box and lashed home into the bottom corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]