David Martindale rues health problems in squad as Livingston lose at Hibernian

David Martindale lamented an array of health issues within his Livingston squad as his bottom-of-the-table side lost their way in the second half of their 2-0 defeat away to cinch Premiership leaders Hibernian.

The Lions manager revealed that striker Bruce Anderson suffered a diabetic fit on the park just before half-time, that two of his players vomited in the dressing-room at the interval and that several of those in his matchday pool were not fit enough to be included.

Martindale had to make three enforced substitutions within the first hour as his side were undone by second-half goals from Hibs pair Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle.

He said: “I feel sorry for the boys. Wee Brucie has been taken to hospital because he took a diabetic fit and briefly passed out on the pitch.

“He’ll probably be in overnight. Max (Stryjek) and Fitzy (Jack Fitzpatrick) were spewing up in the toilets at half-time.

“Fitzy tried to play on but we had to take him off early in the second half and that’s why he ran off with his shirt over his mouth because he was being sick.

“I’m not trying to make excuses but we had 11 players missing today and I had to put four of them on the bench that shouldn’t have been anywhere near it.

“Craig Sibbald started but he shouldn’t have been anywhere near the park today.

“Sean Kelly had rib damage but he had to go on for Fitzy. We lost the first goal because of Nisbet turning Sean at a time when he wasn’t up to speed with the game.

“The seven or eight players in my team that were fully fit gave it everything but the other boys were struggling. I’m delighted we’ve got an international break coming up.”

Hibs manager Jack Ross was delighted to see his side remain top of the table.

He said: “I’m really pleased, the start to the season has been excellent for us. The manner of the game, we had to be patient and show that trust in what we do.

“To keep a clean sheet, score two quality goals and remain top of the league – it’s a good afternoon for us.”

Ross also confirmed that 19-year-old Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood – who watched the match from the main stand – is heading to Hibernian on loan.

He said: “Hopefully we will be able to announce that soon. He gives us that defensive reinforcement.

“He is a really good defender with a big future ahead of him in the game so we are looking forward to welcoming him to the group.

“He is away with England Under-20s over the international break but once we get him back in and start working with him, that will be good.”