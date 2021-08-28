Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Sport

Matthew Taylor lauds ‘exceptionally gifted’ Conor Wilkinson after opening win

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 6.28pm
Walsall manager Matthew Taylor, pictured, hailed the contribution of Conor Wilkinson (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Matthew Taylor hailed Conor Wilkinson’s “guile and style” and overall contribution after his first summer signing earned the Walsall boss his maiden managerial victory with the winner in a 1-0 triumph over Stevenage.

After three defeats and a draw, Wilkinson’s fifth-minute strike gave Taylor his first taste of victory in the dugout at the fifth attempt and lifted Walsall out of League Two’s bottom two to 21st.

He cut in from the left to beat Sacha Bastien with a classy near-post finish and the Saddlers held out under heavy second-half pressure from the visitors.

Taylor said: “Conor is exceptionally gifted. What Conor’s got is something not many players at this level have got – guile, style, soft feet, a soft touch.

“What he did today was competed much better than he has done and that’s a real positive. I know he’s got the ability because of the outrageous stuff he does in training.

“It was a great finish – Conor does that every single day in training. He is an extremely talented footballer with a wonderful touch.”

Walsall had chances to double their advantage after Wilkinson’s early strike but while Jack Earing and Kieran Phillips wasted openings, Taylor was delighted with his side’s overall display.

“It’s a huge boost, not for me, but for the players. They had to deliver a performance, I told them they owed the fans who come every week a performance – and they delivered that,” he added.

“What the players have done today is found a way to win and that’s the most important thing.

“There are huge amounts we can improve on, it’s still only five games into the season but that gives us a platform to build on.”

Jack Smith spurned Stevenage’s best chance of claiming a point, sending a free header straight at Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth.

Boss Alex Revell said: “We asked the players to manage the game from the start. We knew, being at home, Walsall would want to come on to us as they were looking for a result – and we give them a goal.

“Whenever you do that, you have to work really hard to get back in the game and I thought that they wanted it more today.

“They showed real strength and desire to win every ball, to close down, to run in behind when it really mattered, to keep every ball on the pitch.

“If you don’t match that, you’ve got no chance. First and foremost you have to match the other team’s desire, making sure you win and compete in every duel and battle – and we didn’t do that.

“Their keeper hasn’t had a save to make so it’s not good enough – yes, we dominated the ball in the second half but we didn’t do enough.”

