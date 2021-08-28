Sport Halifax win at Woking By Press Association August 28 2021, 6.29pm Halifax’s summer signing Billy Waters, top, was on target at Woking (Simon Cooper/PA) Halifax bounced back from an opening-day home defeat by winning 3-2 at Woking to secure their first win of the National League season. The Shaymen, beaten 2-1 at home last week by Maidenhead, led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Jesse Debrah and Martin Woods. Jordan Maguire-Drew’s 39th-minute penalty had pulled one back, but the visitors regained their two-goal advantage a minute into the second half when Billy Waters drilled home. Woking dominated the second period as they searched for a way back and forward George Oakley’s fine curling effort gave them hope in the 68th minute, but Halifax held on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier John Rooney goal proves decisive as Stockport win at Southend ‘It’s a great three points’ – Sunderland’s Jamie McAllister on Wycombe win Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley rues lack of ‘ruthless’ streak as Wigan snatch win Matthew Taylor lauds ‘exceptionally gifted’ Conor Wilkinson after opening win