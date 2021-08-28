Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Craig Gordon’s ‘world-class’ saves key to Hearts victory, says Robbie Neilson

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 6.36pm
Both managers sung the praises of Craig Gordon after Hearts’ win over Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Both managers sung the praises of Craig Gordon after Hearts’ win over Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA).

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hailed “world-class” saves from goalkeeper Craig Gordon for helping his side seal victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

The visitors scored just before the break through Liam Boyce, following up after his penalty was saved, and at the death through Armand Gnanduillet to complete a 2-0 win.

Between the goals, though, Gordon pulled off a series of stunning stops, the pick of them from a Charlie Mulgrew free-kick.

Neilson said: “I would agree with the saves being called world class. He had nothing to do for 70 minutes and then Charlie Mulgrew hits a free-kick into the top bin and I always thought he would save it because he can read it.

“His experience now and his quality and his reactions are top level.

“Hopefully, he will get three more caps to his collection with Scotland.

“I’ve said since he came in the door that he should be Scotland number one. He’s 37 but he’s still got a number of years left in him.

“He’s looked after himself and he’s not got that many miles on the clock because of his injury issues in his career. He’s still fresh and I am delighted to have him.”

On his side’s display, Neilson added: “I thought first half we played really well.

“We had a lot of possession and opportunities. If we had got more than one it would have been more comfortable in the second half, but one is always difficult.

“So I am delighted with the three points. It has been a really good start and now we can focus on Hibs.”

United boss Tam Courts agreed that Gordon’s heroics were the difference between the teams.

He said: “As the second half wore on, we gradually took more of a foothold in the game.

“We were in the ascendancy and it was wave after wave of attack.

“But, unfortunately for us, Hearts have a world-class goalkeeper. Craig made two world-class saves and then we were caught with a sucker punch to make it 2-0.

“We know he’s a top keeper and we have celebrated him being a top keeper for Scotland.

“But the free-kick stop from Charlie Mulgrew – I was behind it and thought it was going in the top corner.

“You face that type of quality against the top teams, but I felt we were worthy of something from the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier