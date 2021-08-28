Darrell Clarke pleased as Jamie Proctor’s brace sees Port Vale beat Forest Green

Darrell Clarke was delighted after Jamie Proctor’s brace gave Port Vale their first win of the season as League Two leaders Forest Green’s 100 per cent start to the campaign came off the rails.

Proctor’s quick-fire first-half brace – in the space of four early minutes – stunned the league leaders and ended their winning start to the season.

Vale boss Clarke joked: “He scored two and then gave the ball away five or six times, so we’ve had a good laugh about that.

“I thought it was a thoroughly good, disciplined performance. It was really pleasing.

“It’s early days, but we can use this as a springboard. We’re unbeaten in four now, but it looks much better with a win on the end of it. We have to use it as a catalyst now to move on.

“Defensively this was a structured performance. To a man, they were excellent defensively and they deserve all of the plaudits.

“I’m pleased for the football club and pleased for the players who have deserved a win before now.”

Summer signing Proctor opened his league account for Vale in the sixth minute when he was fed by co-striker James Wilson to the right of goal and sent a 12-yard side-footed effort into the far corner.

Three minutes later he grabbed his second. Ben Garrity sent a low ball across the face of goal and goalkeeper Luke McGee fumbled it into the path of Proctor who tapped in from close range.

Garrity should have added a third in the 53rd minute after darting into the area, but McGee did well to turn the midfielder’s low 14-yard strike past his left post.

Proctor came close to claiming a hat trick 10 minutes later, but McGee pushed his low long-range shot behind.

Rovers looked out of sorts and only really threatened in the last five minutes when substitute Jake Young fired wide and skipper Jamille Matt nodded over.

Rob Edwards tasted defeat for the first time as a manager and the Forest Green chief said: “We’ve had a really good run of four wins out of five in the league, so it’s been a really good start.

“We’ve said to the lads, it’s about how we react now.

“We believe in them so it’s important we all get behind them.

“Credit to Port Vale. They deserved the win and there’s no doubt about that.

“We were a bit flat today. We lacked some rhythm and once they got their early goals – which we’re frustrated about – they banked in and denied us any space to pick our way through.

“We’re clearly disappointed with the result and the performance, but it wasn’t through lack of effort. You can never level that at our lads.

“They tried their hearts out and today it just didn’t click.”