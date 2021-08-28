Barrow boss Mark Cooper left frustrated by draw despite first-half red card

Barrow manager Mark Cooper was frustrated not to come away with victory, despite playing with 10 men for an hour of their 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers

The hosts had captain Mark Ellis sent off for violent conduct after a goalmouth melee before Sam Nicholson fired Rovers in front shortly before the interval.

But Barrow hit back through Ollie Banks in added time at the end of the first half.

“I am frustrated we didn’t win it,” said Cooper, who named two goalkeepers on his bench because of a growing injury crisis at Holker Street.

“After 30 minutes it became a difficult encounter because we were down to 10 men.

“We had to try and do it a different way and the boys did it really well.

“I didn’t think we were in too much trouble and maybe we had the best chances in the second half.”

On Ellis’s dismissal, Cooper added: “It was just a melee but there was only one card shown. Unsurprisingly, it was to a Barrow player.”

The Barrow boss was unimpressed with the performance of referee Ross Joyce, saying: “I have to be careful what I say but it was tough to take at times. I can’t believe what I witnessed.”

He added: “However, my players have real determination, grit and solidarity about them.

“They have to put up with a lot, but all of them have been outstanding.

“I can’t praise the players enough and in the second half we had the better chances.

“The goal gave us something to hold on to, but it also gave us some positivity and makes them chase the game.

“I still thought we could have gone on and won it. Josh Gordon’s shot crashed off the bar, George Williams had a good free-kick and then got in one v one in the box.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton demanded his side cut out “individual errors”.

He said: “We got ourselves into a position to win the game after they had a moment of ill-discipline.

“We get into the lead and think we need to be calm and composed and make a couple of adjustments at half-time just to take advantage of the man less.

“But we did what we have habitually done for far too long. The goal was a tad unfortunate, but Barrow made their own luck.

“Then we didn’t have enough goalmouth action possibly until the back end of the second half. It was tough because they were hanging on for dear life.

“But it was frustrating. It is a point gained, though we should have been coming out here with all three.

“We have got to cut out the individual errors if we are going to be successful.”