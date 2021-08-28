Jon Brady deflated as Northampton’s Joseph Mills suffers suspected broken ankle

Northampton boss Jon Brady admitted to feeling “really deflated” after skipper Joseph Mills suffered a suspected broken ankle in Saturday’s goalless League Two draw at Crawley.

Former Forest Green defender Mills was hurt in a 72nd-minute collision with Sam Ashford and was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Brady said: “I can’t say too much but he was rushed to hospital and I’m really deflated. It was one hell of a tackle.”

Brady felt his men deserved maximum points after two-successive defeats in league and cup, and he admitted: “We probably deserved three points but Crawley sat deep most of the game.

“We won the battle and earned the right to win the game and had three one-on-ones, but the keeper made some good saves.

“We have three clean sheets in four league games so that shows we are organised, and taking six points from our two away games is another positive.

“At times we played some good stuff, but I saw Crawley play against Salford and fight and fight.”

Crawley head coach John Yems – on his 62nd birthday – was satisfied with a point following the 6-3 hiding at Forest Green the previous week.

He said: “It was a good point.

“We have regrouped and we haven’t conceded. Had we had another seven results like that last season we might have been in the play-offs ourselves.

“We have put things right after letting in six and we’ll always try and win and get the three points.”

Yems is seeking to give Reds fans “something to buy into” after promising to “have a go” in matches this season.

He admitted: “We can’t sign ready-made footballers, but we won’t get beat for not trying.

“We have got one of the lowest budgets in the league with 20-odd players in the squad and it would be nice if people appreciated it.”

Yems is keen to bolster his attacking options but is downbeat about the prospects of it happening.

He added: “There is more chance of Nelson getting his eye back than me making a signing before Tuesday’s deadline.”