John Rooney goal proves decisive as Stockport win at Southend

John Rooney first-half strike proved enough as Stockport claimed a narrow 1-0 National League victory over Southend at Roots Hall to record their first win of the season.

The visitors started brightest and Arjan Raikhy had an effort from Macauley Southam-Hales’ throw-in well saved during the opening exchanges.

Rooney made the decisive breakthrough after 16 minutes as he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and, with plenty of space, fired past goalkeeper Steve Arnold and into the top corner.

Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe tipped Jason Demetriou’s shot wide as the hosts pressed for an equaliser before the break.

Rooney looked for a second deep into the second half before firing a long-range effort over the crossbar but his sole effort proved enough to see Stockport take home maximum points to move up to 13th, a spot below their hosts.