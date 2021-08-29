Sport Lauren Steadman claims gold as Britain dominates triathlon By Press Association August 29 2021, 2.14am Lauren Steadman, right, won triathlon gold, while team-mate Claire Cashmore took bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) Glory for Lauren Steadman led the way as Great Britain picked up a glittering full complement of triathlon medals on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Steadman upgraded the PT4 silver she won in Rio five years ago to PTS5 gold with a finish of 1:04:46, 41 seconds clear of American Grace Norman. ParalympicsGB team-mate Claire Cashmore completed the podium in that race in a time of 1:07:36, while fellow Briton George Peasgood earlier won men’s silver in 58:55. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Hannah Cockroft storms to sixth Paralympic gold as Kare Adenegan claims silver Thomas Young and Sophie Hahn give Great Britain a golden day on the track Maisie Summers-Newton claims second Tokyo gold with 100m breaststroke victory Paralympics day four: Neil and Lora Fachie lead Great Britain gold rush