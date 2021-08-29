Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Robbie Neilson turns attention towards Edinburgh derby

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 10.19am
Robbie Neilson is focusing on the clash with Hibs (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson is focusing on the clash with Hibs (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is already licking his lips in anticipation of the Edinburgh derby after the international break.

The two capital clubs lead the cinch Premiership having 10 points apiece with the Jam Tarts continuing their unbeaten start to the league season thanks to a 2-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Hearts had dominated the first half and led at the interval thanks to a Liam Boyce goal.

Jam Tarts keeper Craig Gordon pulled off a string of saves to deny United after the break with Armand Gnuindellet finally sealing the win for the visitors late on.

Now, Neilson cannot wait for the clash with Hibs at Tynecastle on September 12.

The 41-year-old, who was back at Tannadice for the first time since leaving the club last year, said: “I thought we played really well in the first half.

“At 1-0 there’s always a chance they were going to come into the game when they are coming down the slope. I know what it’s like here, I’ve been here as manager, pulling the ball into the net.

“I’m now looking forward to the Hibs game. There will be some atmosphere.

“We are already looking at it. We are ready for it and it will be a great day.”

Meanwhile, Dundee United boss Tam Courts admits the international break has come at exactly the right time for his depleted squad.

The Tangerines were without the likes of Benjamin Siegrist, Declan Glass, Louis Appere, Logan Chalmers and Peter Pawlett through a combination of injury and suspension for the Hearts game.

Courts said: “I think the break has come at the right time.

“We have used 26 players but we have also had to go to the well with the same group recently.

“So we are looking to get players back and attack the next part of the league campaign.”

Courts is still waiting for the results of a scan on first-choice keeper Siegrist’s knee but the manager did have good news this week with key midfielder Calum Butcher signing a new deal with the club.

Courts added: “We have had Benji scanned but we hope it’s not as bad as first feared. We are just waiting on clarification.

“Calum has signed a two-year extension and it’s great to have him here in the prime of his career.

“He is such a big influence for us. He’s a dominant figure and a real leader for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]