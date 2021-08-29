Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two-goal Conor Gallagher hails Crystal Palace character

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 10.50am
Conor Gallagher hit both Palace goals (PA)
Conor Gallagher hailed the character within the Crystal Palace side as they twice came from behind to draw at West Ham on Saturday.

The Eagles had failed to score in their opening three games under new boss Patrick Vieira but, with Gallagher grabbing a second-half brace, they left the London Stadium will a well-deserved 2-2 draw.

Pablo Fornals had put the hosts in front by finishing off a fine team goal, with Michail Antonio continuing his fine start to the season by thrashing an effort past Vincente Guaita.

It was not enough to keep up West Ham’s perfect start to the season, however, with Gallagher pleased with the way Palace fought back for a share of the spoils.

“To score two goals is amazing, but the team performance is the most important thing,” the on-loan Chelsea man told PalaceTV+.

“We showed great character to come back twice in this game and hopefully it gives the boys confidence.

“It definitely felt like the second-half was a lot better than the first, we knew we had to improve if we wanted to get anything out of the game and I think the boys all did that.

“We all worked hard and did what we needed to do and came out with a good result in the end.”

West Ham had seen off Newcastle and Leicester to sit top of the table heading into the third round of Premier League fixtures.

They will be hoping this was just a bump in the road as they remain unbeaten going into the September international break.

Czech Republic midfielder Thomas Soucek is happy with the seven points accrued so far but bemoaned the inability of the Hammers to make it nine from nine.

“We’re disappointed because we wanted three points,” he told the club’s official website.

“We got the draw, but I think we didn’t show our quality on the pitch like we should. Twice we were winning and we should manage the game better than we did.

“Now we have seven points from three games – it’s very good and an achievement for us, but when we had six points from the first two, we wanted to make it nine.

“We have scored 10 goals in three games, which is very good. On the other side we have conceded five goals, which is too much for us.”

“We wanted a clean sheet today, but Palace got two goals, so we need to prepare our defending for the next game. I’s still good, we’re unbeaten so it’s a good start.”

