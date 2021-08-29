Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wolves sign Hee Chan Hwang from RB Leipzig

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 4.38pm
Hee Chan Hwang was unveiled to the crowd at Molineux before Wolves’ game with Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Hee Chan Hwang was unveiled to the crowd at Molineux before Wolves’ game with Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves have completed the signing of striker Hee Chan Hwang from RB Leipzig.

The South Korea international moves to Molineux initially on loan with an option to buy.

He only spent a season with Leipzig after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and scored three goals in 27 appearances for the German club.

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars said: “Hwang’s a player we’ve watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg. He’s got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide.

“He had a fantastic goal scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.

“He’s got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup.

“He’s got a lot of pace, power and strength – he’s probably a little bit different to what we’ve got and we think he’s a strong acquisition for the squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier