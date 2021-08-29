F1 drivers pass the time at sodden Spa – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 29.

Formula One

F1 teams and drivers passed the time during the rain delay at the Belgian Grand Prix.

"George, what do you do with this time?" 🤔 "I was just on Twitter to be honest" 😂 Same, GR. Same. pic.twitter.com/u5XiJKawoV — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 29, 2021

weather update pic.twitter.com/KddXQkd0HL — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) August 29, 2021

And Max Verstappen and George Russell were left celebrating in strange circumstances.

It’s a shame the bad weather denied us a proper race. It’s P1, but the real winners are all the fans that stayed at the track in the rain all day 🖤💛❤️ Incredible 🙌 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/3bJcoBrJK7 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 29, 2021

YES GUYS!!! THAT’S A PODIUM!!! Doesn’t matter how it comes, they all count and the team deserves this so much. Get in there @WilliamsRacing!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0YG47piJug — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 29, 2021

Football

Cesar Azpilicueta had a new addition.

Kurt Zouma said goodbye to Chelsea.

It has been a huge honour to be part of the success of this amazing club ! The journey has been full of emotions.. I’ll never be thankful enough @chelseafc see you soon ! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/moJw1HqPWk — Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) August 29, 2021

A pair of Leicester players showed off another of their talents.

Allan Saint-Maximin had a message for Newcastle supporters.

John McGinn provided an update on his absence.

Disappointed to miss out on the last 2 matches and Wednesday night with a positive Covid test. Thankfully no symptoms and feeling fine. See you all soon 👍🏻💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) August 29, 2021

Paralympics

Britain’s gold rush continued in Tokyo.

Cricket

James Anderson reflected on England’s win against India.

Another brilliant Test match. All to play for in the last two games 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/b6seDBoeT5 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 29, 2021

Kevin Pietersen started his day with a brew.

Jason Roy was dressed for the occasion.

Tennis

Jamie Murray was enjoying the Big Apple.

Athletics

Jessica Ennis-Hill and family met some dinosaurs.