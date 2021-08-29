Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jayson Molumby glad to see Ireland ‘role model’ Shane Duffy back to his best

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 11.03pm
Shane Duffy is back to his best (Niall Carson/PA)
Jayson Molumby has saluted Republic of Ireland talisman Shane Duffy for fighting his way back to prominence after a tough year on and off the pitch.

The 29-year-old defender, who lost his father in May last year and then endured a difficult loan spell at Celtic, has started all three Premier League games for his parent club Brighton so far this season and met up with his international colleagues ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier in Portugal brimming with confidence once again.

Duffy has admitted how much of a toll that experience took on him and Seagulls midfielder Molumby, who last week joined West Brom for the rest of this season, is delighted to see him back to his best.

He said: “Since I was a young lad at Brighton, Duffs has been the big guy to look up to for all us Irish lads. He was always brilliant with us.

“To see him back, he looks really comfortable and really happy and I think he is in a good place at the moment. I’m absolutely delighted for him as he’s a great guy and a real role model for a lot of us.

“He is massive and crucial when he’s at his best. He brings experience to this level and has put in some fantastic performances over the last four or five years for Ireland. He’s absolutely massive.”

Ireland are pointless after their opening two Group A fixtures, losing in Serbia and, embarrassingly, at home to Luxembourg, and Molumby knows Stephen Kenny’s largely inexperienced side has no margin for error against the Portuguese in Faro and Azerbaijan and the Serbs in Dublin over the next week.

The 22-year-old said: “We know our situation and we know that winning at the moment is quite pivotal, so hopefully we can get the results in the next week or two.”

