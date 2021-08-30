Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2015 – Kevin De Bruyne signs for Manchester City

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 6.03am
Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City on this day in 2015 (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester City signed Kevin De Bruyne for a club record fee on this day six years ago.

De Bruyne joined from German outfit Wolfsburg on August 30, 2015, and the reported £55m fee was the second highest paid by a British club after Manchester United’s £59.7m signing of Angel Di Maria the previous summer.

The Belgium international had previously spent an unhappy two-year spell in England at Chelsea between 2012 and 2014.

He started only five games – two in the Premier League and three in the League Cup – for Chelsea and was shipped out on loan to Genk and Werder Bremen during his time at Stamford Bridge.

De Bruyne, then 24, said: “I want to reach the highest level possible as a player and I think the most important thing is that at the end of the season we can be happy and maybe have some titles.”

He agreed a six-year deal and was ambitious City’s fourth summer arrival after Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Nicolas Otamendi.

“It takes a special player to improve our squad,” City manager Manuel Pellegrini said.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Chelsea v Hull City Tigers – Stamford Bridge
Kevin De Bruyne had an unhappy spell at Chelsea where he made only five first-team appearances (Nick Potts/PA)

“We like to play attacking, attractive football. Bringing in a player like this will only aid us.

“He has all of the mental, physical, tactical and technical attributes required to fit straight in.”

De Bruyne has gone on to become one of the world’s best players at the Etihad Stadium.

2021 PFA Winners
The Belgium midfielder has been named PFA Player of the Year twice during his Manchester City career (The PFA)

He has made over 260 appearances for City, scoring 67 goals, while filling up his trophy cabinet at regular intervals.

De Bruyne has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, five League Cups and been a Champions League runner-up.

He was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and the best Champions League midfielder in 2020 in becoming a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s City side.

