Paralympics day six: Jonnie Peacock shares bronze but golds come elsewhere

British sprinter Jonnie Peacock shared bronze following an agonising wait for the outcome of a photo finish as he was denied a glorious hat-trick of Paralympic 100m titles in Tokyo.

Single-leg amputee Peacock powered over the line in a season’s best 10.79 seconds and could not be separated from Johannes Floors.

Floors’ fellow German Felix Strang claimed T64 gold in 10.76 secs, with Costa Rican Sherman Isidro Guity Guity just a fraction of a second behind to secure silver.

Peacock, who won gold in the T44 class in London and Rio, initially looked to have earned bronze outright but Floors was eventually placed alongside him, with both athletes clocked precisely at 10.786 secs.

Earlier, wheelchair racer Andrew Small, archer Phoebe Paterson Pine and equestrian rider Sir Lee Pearson claimed more gold for Great Britain.

Small held on for victory in the T33 100m final, while Paterson Pine took out the women’s individual compound open division at the archery range.

Small flew out of the blocks to set up a gap on the field, before defending champion Ahmad Almutairi of Kuwait started closing in on him late on.

The Briton held on, however, to take the gold by just a tenth of a second in 17.73 seconds, claiming an upgrade on the bronze he took behind Almutairi at Rio 2016.

Small’s Great Britain team-mate Harri Jenkins took bronze in a season’s best 18.55secs, while another Briton, James Freeman, finished fourth of the five in the field.

“I entered the race, I don’t ever expect outcomes, I just go and do it and see what happens and hey ho, this is where we got,” the 28-year-old Small told Channel 4.

The 23-year-old Paterson Pine defied a world ranking of just 15th in her event to take the gold medal with 134 points, edging out Chile’s Mariana Zuniga by a single point.

Britain’s third most successful Paralympian Pearson earned the 14th gold of his career with victory in the grade II individual freestyle test.

Pearson completed a hat-trick of podium-topping performances in Japan by scoring 82.447 with his home-bred horse Breezer.

The 47-year-old once again edged Austrian rival Pepo Puch into silver, while GB rider Georgia Wilson collected the second bronze of her debut Games with 76.754 on Sakura.

Natasha Baker was also on the podium at Equestrian Park, winning her second silver on Keystone Dawn Chorus courtesy of a score of 77.614 in the grade III equivalent.

Louise Sugden won bronze for Britain in powerlifting in the women’s -86kg final.

Sugden finished with a best lift of 131kg, putting her third behind Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo, who lifted 151kg, and China’s Zheng Feifei with 139kg.

Picture of the day

The elation is all over his face as Lee Pearson, centre, celebrates gold in Tokyo (John Walton/PA)

Social media moment

Sport at its finest. A very, very special 100m final.#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/1SKBBh2BCM — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 30, 2021

The smallest of margins laid bare as Jonnie Peacock shared bronze in the men’s T64 100metres

Figure of the day

What’s coming up?

Sarah Storey goes in search of a 16th Paralympic title in the time trial on Tuesday, shot putter Vanessa Wallace and long jumper Olivia Breen are also medal contenders.