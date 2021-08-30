Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham’s league position means nothing yet, insists Nuno Espirito Santo

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 8.04am
Nuno Espirito Santo has led Tottenham to three wins from three (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists his side’s position at the top of the Premier League “doesn’t mean anything”.

Spurs made it three wins from three with a 1-0 victory over Watford as Nuno became the first boss to win his first three league games at the club since Arthur Rowe in 1949.

All three games have been won by a 1-0 scoreline and there is early-season optimism that they could challenge for the top four this season.

Nuno, who joined after leaving Wolves at the end of last season, is not getting carried away.

“That doesn’t mean anything at all, that doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “I invite everybody, not only the players but our fans, to not pay attention to that. Don’t pay attention to that.

“Let’s keep on working, we still have a long way and a lot of aspects to improve on.”

There are clear improvements already from last season as a flimsy defence has turned into a history-making one as for the first time ever Spurs have opened the season with three clean sheets.

Nuno added: “That’s the beginning of everything. Always said the shape, organisation, being solid and compact because we have talent.

Son Heung-min in action
Son Heung-min scored Tottenham’s winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Being consistent is what we are focused on and we have to keep on going.

“Today we controlled very well the deep, Watford was clearly trying to make us go higher on our lines to play on our backs.

“The back four controlled very well. But at the same time, the second balls, we need to be anticipating that part of our game. Something we have to improve.

“Well done, we keep on going. Now the players go (on international duty), we’ll stay, we’ll look, we’ll work with the players who are going to stay and try to make better for the next one.”

Watford handed a debut to Moussa Sissoko less than 48 hours after joining from Spurs, who were surprised he was selected.

Moussa Sissoko with Son Heung-min
Moussa Sissoko made his Watford debut (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Hornets registered the France international before the 12pm deadline on Friday even though the deal was not completed until later that day.

He was thrown straight in ahead of Tom Cleverley.

Boss Xisco Munoz said: “He gave a very good performance.

“For me it was a tough decision to take Tom Cleverley out of the team, he is the captain and very important for me. It was very tough but he is a very good professional, but I think about the group.”

Defender Craig Cathcart limped off during the second half with what looked like a knee injury, but Munoz added: “We will see what happens, the doctor has not given me the results. I hope it is not a serious injury.”

