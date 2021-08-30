Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government hopes to conduct safe standing pilots this season

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 9.45am
Fans in the new rail seating section at Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)
The Government is hoping to conduct safe standing pilots this season, Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has said.

The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.

The Conservative Government promised to look at the issue of safe standing in its manifesto for the 2019 General Election, and Labour and the Liberal Democrats also pledged to update the legislation, so are likely to be sympathetic to, and supportive of, any planned trials.

Huddleston said in a tweet on Sunday evening: “We are working closely with the Sports Ground Safety Authority to see if we can introduce a number of safe standing pilots this season before we consider a widespread rollout.

“Safety of fans will be absolutely paramount. More detail will come in due course.”

Standing areas in what is now the Premier League and Championship were outlawed by legislation passed in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea installed rail seating over the summer, but there is no guarantee those clubs would be part of any initial pilot.

The Football Supporters’ Association has been a crucial lobbying force on the subject, via its ‘Stand Up For Choice’ campaign.

It believes clubs should consult with supporters on the most appropriate way to introduce standing areas.

