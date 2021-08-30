Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rubin Colwill signs new Cardiff contract

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 10.33am
Cardiff’s Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill has signed a new contract at the Championship club until the summer of 2024 (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill has signed a new Cardiff contract to run until the summer of 2024.

Colwill only made his senior debut in February and has made just 11 Cardiff appearances, four of them starts.

The 19-year-old was dramatically called into Wales’ Euro 2020 squad this summer and made his international debut in a pre-tournament friendly against France in Nice.

“It’s been an unbelievable year, but I’m looking forward to the future now,” Colwill told the official Cardiff website.

“I’m going to keep working hard and I can’t wait to see what is to come for me in a Cardiff City shirt.”

