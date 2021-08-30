Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heather Knight hopes success of The Hundred translates to other formats

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 12.51pm
Heather Knight hopes the success of the women’s Hundred will translate into larger crowds for England Women’s white-ball series against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)
Heather Knight hopes the success of the women’s Hundred will translate into larger crowds for England Women’s white-ball series against New Zealand.

There were 17,116 in attendance for the women’s final which broke a record set on the tournament’s opening night for the biggest crowd for a domestic women’s cricket match anywhere in the world.

England have played in front of a sell-out Lord’s, for the World Cup final in 2017, but Knight admitted that felt like an isolated occasion.

“To be honest I think 2017, it did feel like a little bit of a one-off unfortunately. It was obviously an amazing day but the momentum wasn’t really capitalised (on) I think,” Knight said.

“So I think with the Hundred the success that it’s had it’s about trying to transfer those plans to coming more regularly and I think that’s one thing with women’s sport – not just women’s cricket but women’s sport in general – if there’s one event that’s really well supported it’s just about making sure that you transfer those to all year round and getting people to come and support the game all year round.

“I think the success that the women’s game had in the Hundred, I think a lot of that can be taken into the international game. I’d love to see the same marketing budget, T20 on a Friday night, some of the big grounds, Lord’s, Old Trafford wherever it might be and trying to fill that out for us a couple of times a year, live on the BBC, that would be awesome.

“So hopefully that momentum that the Hundred has got and the people that have engaged in it will transfer to more people at our games and more people interested in cricket.”

England will play New Zealand in three Twenty20 internationals and five one-day internationals across September as they look to consolidate a squad to retain their World Cup title in New Zealand in 2022.

Last year, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced 41 full-time domestic contracts for women’s cricketers, in addition to the 17 centrally contracted players and outside of the Hundred, and Knight believes the deals are starting to make their impact.

“There’s been lots of players that have stood up and put in performances and that’s been so good in terms of selection it’s probably the widest pool of players we’ve talked about since I’ve been captain that’s for sure,” the England skipper said.

She added: “It (the Hundred) is going to be a huge thing for women’s cricket but I don’t think we’re necessarily going to see the impact straight away. In terms of the series coming up I think that impact will be seen over the next couple of years.

“I think the biggest impact for me and us as cricketers is being able to play under that sort of pressure and the crowds consistently is going to be huge for us, how we deal with that as players and the players that really embrace it and grow under that pressure is going to be a big learning (curve) I think.

“Whether we’ll see the translation of cricket fans coming straight to women’s internationals I really hope so but we’ll have to wait and see.”

