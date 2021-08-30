Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ainsley Maitland-Niles urges Arsenal to allow him to leave in Instagram post

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 2.58pm
Ainsley Maitland-Niles, pictured, is pushing for a move away from Arsenal (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles, pictured, is pushing for a move away from Arsenal (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has taken to social media to try to force a move away from Arsenal.

The versatile England midfielder has been a loan target for Everton in this transfer window, but Arsenal are understood to have rebuffed an approach from the Toffees.

Maitland-Niles has made just one substitute appearance for the Gunners in the new Premier League campaign, with Arsenal bottom of the table, pointless and goalless after three defeats.

Mikel Arteta has conducted a squad revamp in the summer, leaving Maitland-Niles on the periphery at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal have so far refused to allow the five-cap England star the chance to leave.

The 23-year-old has now taken matters into his own hands in a bid to push for an exit before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

“All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play, Arsenal,” Maitland-Niles posted on his Instagram stories.

Everton have started the new season in fine form under Rafael Benitez, claiming two wins and a draw.

Bargain £1.5million recruit Demarai Gray and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Brighton.

Benitez has reinvigorated the Toffees and is understood to be keen on taking Maitland-Niles to Goodison Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier