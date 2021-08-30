Chesterfield maintain perfect start with win at King’s Lynn

Chesterfield maintained their 100 per cent start to the National League season with a 2-0 victory over King’s Lynn at The Walks.

The Spireites took the lead in the 16th minute when Kabongo Tshimanga tucked home a penalty after Kyle Callan-McFadden had brought down Liam Mandeville.

Tshimanga added his second three minutes into the second half, tapping in after George Carline guided his header to the back post.

A stunning save from Linnets goalkeeper Paul Jones prevented Carline from extending Chesterfield’s advantage.