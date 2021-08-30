Ten-man Bromley ease past Eastleigh

Bromley stormed to their first National League win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Eastleigh.

Andrew Boyce went close for Eastleigh in just the second minute but was denied by goalkeeper Mark Cousins before Michael Cheek headed a good chance wide at the other end.

Bromley went ahead after 25 minutes through James Alabi, who calmly slotted past Joe McDonnell.

Four minutes after the break Bromley had their second as Corey Whitely broke into the box and finished calmly.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 68 minutes when Luke Coulson was shown a straight red card following a tackle and a brief skirmish.

But that did not stop Bromley stretching their lead through Cheek three minutes from time.