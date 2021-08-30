Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Woking ease to win at winless Torquay

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 5.08pm
Woking thrashed 10-man Torquay (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Woking thrashed 10-man Torquay (Andrew Parsons/PA)

An early quickfire double laid the platform for Woking to register a 4-0 victory over 10-man Torquay at Plainmoor.

The Cardinals raced into a 2-0 lead inside four minutes, Tahvon Campbell nodding in Jordan Maguire-Drew’s cross before teeing up Rohan Ince for a second.

Torquay’s day went from bad to worse in the 23rd minute when they were reduced to 10 men after Chiori Johnson was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul on Josh Casey.

Campbell doubled his tally 10 minutes into the second half, firing into the bottom corner following a counter attack, before substitute Kane Thompson-Sommers notched a fourth in stoppage time to leave Torquay without a win this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier