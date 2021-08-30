Sport Joe Quigley at the double as Yeovil earn first win of season against Aldershot By Press Association August 30 2021, 5.18pm Updated: August 30 2021, 5.21pm Joe Quigley scored twice as Yeovil won 2-1 at Aldershot (Andrew Matthews/PA) A late Joe Quigley penalty ensured Yeovil claimed their first National League win of the season by beating Aldershot 2-1. Yeovil took a 14th-minute lead when Quigley collected the ball and drove into the box before placing it into the back of the net. After a spell of pressure, Aldershot grabbed the equaliser in the 75th minute when Corie Andrews turned home a Toby Edser cross. The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute, with Quigley converting for his second goal of the game. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up