Sport Wealdstone and Southend fail to break the deadlock at Grosvenor Vale By Press Association August 30 2021, 5.18pm Southend manager Phil Brown saw his side held to a goalless draw by Wealdstone (Steve Paston/PA) Wealdstone secured their first Vanarama National League point of the season after battling out a 0-0 draw with Southend. The Stones had the ball in the net with two minutes to go through Josh Umerah but the strike was disallowed because of a foul. Southend controlled the first half and created the better chances but their enterprise went unrewarded. A 2,151 crowd at Grosvenor Vale saw Matthew Dennis find the net in the 61st minute for the visitors but the effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up. Otherwise the second half was dominated by Wealdstone, who failed to capitalise on their superiority. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier John Rooney goal proves decisive as Stockport win at Southend Shrimpers start National League campaign with a win at 10-man King’s Lynn Max Kretzschmar double seals victory for Woking over Wealdstone Benny Ashley-Seal hands Northampton win over Port Vale