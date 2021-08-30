Rashford steps up rehab, De Bruyne marks anniversary – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Soccer

Marcus Rashford stepped up his rehab.

Recovering nicely.Topping up my oxygen levels. Can’t wait to be back on the pitch ♥️ pic.twitter.com/02johScvZb — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 30, 2021

Harry Maguire toasted Manchester United’s record-breaking victory.

28 unbeaten away from home. We weren’t at our best yesterday but we dug deep and got the points. Thanks for your support. 🔴💪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nPTJHxoKxq — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 30, 2021

Ruben Dias was thrilled with his new Manchester City deal.

Delighted to extend my stay after a great first year in Manchester. Thank you to everyone who has made me feel so at home. Now we look forward. The work has only just begun 💪🏼🔵 pic.twitter.com/cgbRFzSVOE — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) August 30, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne basked in his six-year City anniversary.

11 trophies ago! 🏆😝 https://t.co/9n6gVrMtqr — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) August 30, 2021

Daniel Sturridge is a fan of Son Heung-min.

On another note Son Heung Min is one of my fav players in football. He has everthing. World class in my opinion. I really don’t think he’s talked about enough or given the credit he deserves. I’m shocked teams aren’t lining up to sign him. Gotta give him his flowers today. 🙌🏾🔥 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 30, 2021

Gary Lineker praised Raphael Varane’s language skills.

So many footballers are multilingual. https://t.co/72B1vsiXw8 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 30, 2021

Oxford teased the big summer capture of Kane.

Paralympics

More medal success for ParalympicsGB.

Love this boy. So proud of you and everything you’ve been through. Passionate about his craft and a true professional. pic.twitter.com/INNiStXsrr — Aled Sion Davies (@AledDavies2012) August 30, 2021

He insisted on Johannes Floors, who shared the bronze, being in the 🤳#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/019no8lm9p — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 30, 2021

Paralympic Debut Bronze Medalist! It still hasn’t sunk in, 16 years old thinking it was all over here I am now a Paralympian!Got to say a huge thank too everyone that’s been involved in my career and a thank you to all the support from back home it’s been incredible!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/s2NsJnBGTn — Thomas Matthews (@TomMatthewstt) August 30, 2021

BRONZE for Georgia Wilson and Sakura🥉 Quite the debut Paralympic Games for these two! 👏👏👏 #ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ki6J1rWQ1q — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 30, 2021

With further wins celebrated.

WHAT A GAME AND WHAT A WIN DOWN 20 TO COME BACK AND WIN 69-70 WHAT A GAME BY MY BOYZ @GreggWarburton @GazGB4 TOP THE GROUP NOW ON TO THE QUARTER FINALS..🏀🇬🇧💯 pic.twitter.com/eM6d0bpOLL — abdi jama (@AbdiJama10) August 30, 2021

2 more wins in the bag today 💪🏼 Doubles semi final tomorrow & singles QF to come on Wednesday 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/eNhmhSA3Mu — Gordon Reid (@GordonReid91) August 30, 2021

Elsewhere in Tokyo.

Still feeling grateful and overwhelmed at how my races went last week 🥇🥇 thank you once again for all the lovely messages of support and congratulations, I appreciate you all ❤️ we go again on Friday 💪🏾🏃🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xWhBGCeTNW — Kadeena Cox MBE (@kad_c) August 30, 2021

You only realise how much 5 years ages you when they put pictures of you side by side like this 😂 https://t.co/YtKStuMWXP — Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL (@HCDream2012) August 30, 2021

Yesterday we witnessed history as @gbwrnews won gold for @ParalympicsGB in Tokyo… Not only that but four of our own; Ayaz Bhuta, Lee Stutely, Ryan Cowling & Stuart Robinson played a crucial role in completing that immense achievement! Well done team, we can’t wait to see you! pic.twitter.com/p2JOMmw2va — West Coast Wheelchair Rugby Club (@WestCoastWRC1) August 30, 2021

Wow what an epic race!!! Apartment 801 getting behind our boy @JonniePeacock What a guy, another #Paralympics medal & an amazing role model for all aspiring young sportsmen/woman.. pic.twitter.com/dbg8HRbFpi — Dan Greaves (@DiscusDan) August 30, 2021

Words cannot describe how special it was to have my coach by my side yesterday ❤️ He believed in me, encouraged me, pushed me, guided me and above all he’s always been there for me. Thank you @robinbrew for everything 🥰☺️#paralympics #paralympicsgb #paralympicchampion pic.twitter.com/609fiaS3UG — Lauren Steadman (@LaurenSteadman) August 30, 2021

Tomorrow is Time Trial day. Myself and @jenny_holl will be off at 6.47am UK time. pic.twitter.com/4GILS4akXG — Sophie Unwin (@UnwinSophie) August 30, 2021

Looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow for a big match in the team event! 💪🏻🇬🇧•••Me & @SueBaileyMBE_tt will be playing Jordan🇯🇴 at 03:30 🇬🇧 time! We'll give it our absolute all! pic.twitter.com/AZOpEZSTlq — Megan Shackleton (@megshackleton) August 30, 2021

I would just like to thank everyone for their support over this paralympics campaign it's been absolutely mind blowing thank you so much 🥰 #ImpossibleToIgnore #wheelchairrugby #Paralympics #ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/ERQvPkn0QA — Jamie Stead (@Jamie_Stead12) August 30, 2021

The people behind the medal, that’s what sport is all about 🤩what a performance from Nicole Turner. Congrats @davemalone77 & @hayleyburke89 🇮🇪🥈💚 pic.twitter.com/VE6w9j2aaY — Ciaran Flynn (@CiaranFlynn88) August 30, 2021

Steve and I start our TT tomorrow at 1.40pm local time.5.40am UK time…@ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/4tTgSZADNg — Adam Duggleby MBE (@a_duggleby) August 30, 2021

Thumbs up if it’s race day again tomorrow 👍 Rolling down the start ramp @ 06:49 GMT 🇬🇧 ready for some hot laps of Fuji Speedway 🔥@loraturnham pic.twitter.com/UCp3dSy5En — Corrine Hall (@Corrinehall) August 30, 2021

Cricket

Emma Lamb joined the England squad.

Formula One

A new toy for Valtteri Bottas.

Williams’ George Russell was thankful to the rain-soaked fans after Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix was twice red-flagged.

It’s been a crazy 24hrs. The support we’ve had as a team has been unbelievable and, now the excitement has all settled down, it feels a bit surreal. A big thank you to everyone who has sent us so many messages. It really does mean a lot to us. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/rhjzWodK6e — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 30, 2021

And to everyone who stuck it out in the rain yesterday, I’m sorry you didn’t get the race you deserved. I hope we can find a way to make it up to you. You guys were the real heroes of the day. [2/2] — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 30, 2021

McLaren remembered.

His legendary legacy lives on. Remembering the life of Bruce McLaren, who would have celebrated his 84th birthday today. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Aa68r7xMGh — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 30, 2021

Golf

Sergio Garcia enjoyed his week in Maryland