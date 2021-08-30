Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
National League leaders Dagenham maintain perfect start with Barnet win

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 6.53pm
Dagenham maintained their winning start at The Hive (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dagenham maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 Vanarama National League victory at struggling Barnet on Monday.

The Daggers arrived at The Hive on the back of wins against Stockport and Bromley in their opening two fixtures and made it three from three thanks to first-half goals from Paul McCallum and Josh Walker.

McCallum was in the right place at the right time to tap home after Barnet goalkeeper Sam Sargeant failed to deal with a Will Wright strike after 21 minutes.

Walker doubled the advantage seven minutes from half-time when he punished a defensive mix-up from the hosts.

The result sees Dagenham sitting top of the table as one of only three sides still boasting a 100 per cent record, while Barnet have yet to register a victory this season.

The Bees sit 20th with one point from their first three matches.

