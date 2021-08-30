National League leaders Dagenham maintain perfect start with Barnet win

Dagenham maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 Vanarama National League victory at struggling Barnet on Monday.

The Daggers arrived at The Hive on the back of wins against Stockport and Bromley in their opening two fixtures and made it three from three thanks to first-half goals from Paul McCallum and Josh Walker.

McCallum was in the right place at the right time to tap home after Barnet goalkeeper Sam Sargeant failed to deal with a Will Wright strike after 21 minutes.

Walker doubled the advantage seven minutes from half-time when he punished a defensive mix-up from the hosts.

The result sees Dagenham sitting top of the table as one of only three sides still boasting a 100 per cent record, while Barnet have yet to register a victory this season.

The Bees sit 20th with one point from their first three matches.