Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Celtic to host Ferencvaros on a Tuesday afternoon amid scheduling headache

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 7.46pm
Celtic will host Ferencvaros on a Tuesday afternoon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic will host Ferencvaros on a Tuesday afternoon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic have told supporters they have been left with no option but to play their home Europa League match against Ferencvaros at 3.30pm on Tuesday October 19.

Both Celtic and Rangers were due to be playing in Glasgow on the evening of Thursday October 21, with the Hungarians’ visit to Parkhead scheduled to coincide with Brondby’s trip to Ibrox.

However, Police Scotland, stewarding companies and other matchday service providers are unable to facilitate both sides playing at home simultaneously.

The option of switching one of the Glasgow clubs’ matchday three fixtures to matchday four could not be sanctioned by Police Scotland due to the Cop26 (United Nations Climate Change) Conference taking place in Glasgow in early November.

Authorities therefore have ruled that Celtic will bring their clash forward two days to the Tuesday, and that they must play in the afternoon to avoid a clash with the Champions League matches being played later that day.

While the mid-afternoon kick-off presents an obvious logistical issue for supporters who may struggle to get away from work in time to attend the match, Celtic insist they have explored every option possible to avoid this scenario.

A statement on the club website read: “In an attempt to avoid this change we have been in extensive discussions with all relevant authorities, exhausting all avenues to try and establish a better solution for the club and our supporters. However, none of these other options have been successful, due to either UEFA considerations, policing requirements or domestic fixture scheduling.

“Clearly this is an unfortunate and unique set of circumstances driven by Cop26. We fully understand the frustrations of our supporters. We can assure our fans that we have made significant representation at the highest levels to try and avoid this eventuality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier