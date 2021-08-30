Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Injury forces British number one Johanna Konta to pull out of US Open

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 8.52pm
Johanna Konta has had to withdraw from the US Open with injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
British number one Johanna Konta has pulled out of the US Open due to injury.

The news broke just hours before the 30-year-old was set to play her opening match in New York on Monday against France’s Kristina Mladenovic.

The withdrawal marks a further instalment on a frustrating summer for the Sydney-born player, who also missed Wimbledon and the Olympic Games, as she deals with a long-term knee problem.

Konta was unable to play at the All England Club after being deemed a close contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. She then contracted the virus herself and was unable to travel to Tokyo.

Her return to action in Montreal had been going well earlier this month as she reached the third round of the National Bank Open, but she then had to pull out due to the left knee issue.

Konta announced in June that she had parted company with coach Dimitri Zavialoff for a second time, in the wake of her first-round defeat at the French Open.

The pair had only reunited in November after originally calling time on their partnership – during which Konta reached a grand slam semi-final and two quarter-finals – ahead of the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Konta’s fellow Briton Emma Raducanu has seen her scheduled first-round opponent at Flushing Meadows, Jennifer Brady, also withdraw due to injury.

Brady, the 13th seed and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, has a knee problem so the British teenager will instead play Swiss world number 128 Stefanie Vogele.

Raducanu, 18, is aiming to back up her Wimbledon exploits – where she reached the last 16 as a wild card – after progressing through qualifying in New York.

