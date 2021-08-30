Wrexham and Notts County share spoils to extend unbeaten starts

Wrexham and Notts County both extended their unbeaten starts to the National League season with a 1-1 draw in Monday night’s late match.

Kyle Wootton opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of half-time as he headed home from Kyle Cameron’s cross against the run of play to net for the third successive match.

Wrexham equalised through Paul Mullin’s header eight minutes after the break and he had the chance to put the home side ahead just after the hour, but County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe did well to keep the ball out.

Joel Taylor’s long throw-in looked to have set up Wootton with a good chance for County deep into the second half but the forward fired wide as the spoils were shared.